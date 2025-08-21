Dragon Ball Fans Choose Their Favorite Covers For Goku Day

While Dragon Ball has long had one of the biggest anime adaptations in the world, the television and movie series simply wouldn’t be where it is today without the manga forged by artist Akira Toriyama. Following the mangaka’s tragic passing, anime fans continue to fidn ways to celebrate the history of Son Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters. While the same fans are still waiting on the return of Dragon Ball’s manga and anime, the shonen franchise recently celebrated both its fortieth anniversary and May’s ‘Goku Day’, by allowing fans to choose their favorite covers from the series’ history.

On Dragon Ball’s official website, which you can check out by clicking here, the portal unveiled the fan selections for the best covers drawn by Akira Toriyama in the manga series. The message from the outlet read as such, “The My Favorite Cover poll was held to celebrate both Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary and Goku Day! For this poll, we asked participants to choose their absolute favorite from the cover illustrations seen in the 42-volume complete manga box set available in Japan. A big thank you to everyone who participated in this poll! We’re sure you’re all dying to see the winners, so let’s start with the top three!” You can check out the top three selections in order below and check the website for the entire list.

The Future of Dragon Ball’s Manga

Earlier this year, the shonen franchise released a completed chapter from Dragon Ball Super that was made by deceased creator Akira Toriyama and artist Toyotaro. Focusing on Goten and Trunks, discovering how to become the superheroes known as the Saiyamen, the installment didn’t pave the way for a comeback for the manga. As of the writing of this article, the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super has yet to be confirmed, leaving many to wonder when we’ll see the Z-Fighters return, if ever.

For many shonen fans, the dominating theory is that Toyotaro will take up the manga’s mantle, continuing to weave new stories for the Z-Fighters moving forward. Certainly, considering what the last major storyline covered, there is some wild territory for the printed story to cover. Even with Gohan’s Beast mode, Goku’s Ultra Instinct, and Vegeta’s Ultra Ego, Frieza’s current ultimate transformation, Black Frieza, remains the biggest challenge for the Z-Fighters to tackle. Understandably, many manga readers believe that this dangling thread will be the next big battle for the Dragon Ball series.

As for the anime, Toei Animation has been quiet when it comes to the property’s future following the end of Dragon Ball Daima. Since Daima wasn’t based on a story from the manga, it once again showed how the anime could take wild swings in Goku’s world. Fingers crossed that we’ll see a return of Dragon Ball on both the manga and anime fronts sooner rather than later.

