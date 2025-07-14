Dragon Ball to Open First-Ever Official Store

Toei Animation has revealed that it is doing something special to celebrate the franchise’s 40th Anniversary. In collaboration with Shueisha and the Akira Toriyama-founded Bird Studios, Toei Animation is opening the first-ever official Dragon Ball store in Tokyo, Japan. While the Dragon Ball franchise has had multiple pop-up stores globally, these stores were almost always limited-time offerings that would disappear after a set time. The new, official Dragon Ball Store will be a permanent market that’ll focus exclusively on the series. The official press release didn’t unveil much info other than that it is planned to open this fall. New information on the store can be found on the franchise’s official website and social media accounts.

All parties involved in the new store promise that people will find new limited-time goods and must-have items, making it the perfect retail destination for die-hard Dragon Ball fans. The first Dragon Ball chapter launched in November 1984, beginning one of the most lucrative anime franchises in the world. Tragically, series creator Akira Toriyama did not live to witness his creation’s 40th Anniversary, having passed away a few months before the November 2024 40th Anniversary on March 1st, 2024. Toriyama’s passing made headlines worldwide, with Latin America and even the French president making remarks about the iconic mangaka’s death.

Dragon Ball Finally Gets Its Own Store

Multiple Japanese franchises have dedicated stores scattered throughout the country, most notably One Piece and Pokémon. Dragon Ball has always been a huge brand from Japan, especially for Toei Animation, but the series’ value has always been with its recognition overseas. In the United States, Dragon Ball Z is inextricably tied to Toonami, helping pave the way for the anime boom of the late 1990s. The Dragon Ball franchise has a powerful fan base in Latin America, with fans gathering in the streets of countries like Mexico to watch Dragon Ball Super.

The lasting appeal of Dragon Ball globally, even in English-speaking areas, has continued to this day, with protagonist Goku having been smeared in American pop culture. Goku is now part of the luxurious, exclusive group of fictional characters to have a balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Anime has now become mainstream in American culture, with 2025 expected to be the biggest year for the medium yet, with Dragon Ball playing a significant role in getting anime to where it is now.

Typically, brand-focused stores like the upcoming Dragon Ball Store stay locked to Japan. Fortunately, the associated parties traditionally release products sold in these stores via pop-up stores released across the world. Besides the new Dragon Ball Store, Shuiesha is releasing a new collector’s box set for the entire Dragon Ball manga called the Double Cover Box. The box set features all 42 volumes of the original manga and artwork by the most successful manga authors of all time, which was created to celebrate the franchise’s continued legacy.

