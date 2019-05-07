Dragon Ball Contest Wants to Know Your Favorite Goku

Let’s be real for a minute, Goku comes in many forms. From hitting the scene as a child, a full grown adult, a Super Saiyan, and a Super Saiyan God, Kakarot changes his hair color and power levels more times than we can count. With all this being said, The Dragon Ball Official Site wants to know who your favorite version of Goku is and is offering some cool prizes for fans’ input.

Keep in mind, this contest unfortunately doesn’t include every form of Goku in existence as a few have been left to the wayside. You won’t be finding any long haired Super Saiyan 3 Gokus here or a Tenkaichi Budokai tournament Goku, rather these are all the forms of Goku that can be found in the recently released on home video movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This includes a baby Goku sporting some fashionable Saiyan armor, our tried and true regular strength Goku, Super Saiyan Goku, Super Saiyan God Goku, and the strongest of them all, Super Saiyan Blue Goku (or Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan if you want to tongue tie yourself)

The “winning” Goku with the most votes will be made into a figure to be released next year, 2020. 59 randomly selected voters will receive a special prize pack from the Official Dragon Ball Site so you’d best submit your answers to them if you want your favorite Goku to shine and potentially receive some Dragon Ball goodies.

Dragon Ball Super has been airing on Toonami for the past few years, acting as the official sequel to Dragon Ball Z that drops Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters into a world of Gods and Tournaments of Power. After completing its initial of 131 episodes, Super has gone into hiatus but recently released the Broly movie into theaters and then subsequently on home video.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly sees Goku and Vegeta fight against Broly, a Saiyan banished from the planet Vegeta early on in his life due to his immense power level that dwarfed the “Prince of All Saiyans”. The movie had spectacular fight scenes and gave us a look into the world of Super post the Tournament of Power arc which ended the television series. Broly himself originally appeared in the eighth movie of the Dragon Ball Z franchise, which took place out of continuity. Whether Dragon Ball Super will re-introduce Broly into the series itself is yet to be seen. The Super manga also continues to release monthly, with Goku and Vegeta currently facing an ancient sorcerer looking to absorb the energy from Planet Namek.

