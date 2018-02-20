‘Dragon Ball’ Staffers Reveal The Inspiration Behind Android 21

Dragon Ball FighterZ not only impressed fighting game fans, it impressed fans of the Dragon Ball series in general for its new additions to the series. The biggest of which is Android 21, the new character overseen by series creator Akira Toriyama.

But how did the character come to be? Thanks to a new interview with the developers behind the game, Android 21 was created in order to fill a void in the series overall.

The DB Official Site has the second part of their interview with the DB FighterZ team. They wanted an original story because everyone knows the main series’ story already, and they had high-end visuals and Toriyama’s design for No.21 to draw people in. https://t.co/hWd9eifPqO — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 16, 2018

According to the interview, the team behind Dragon Ball FighterZ wanted an original story for the game because the main series has such a memorable story that’s been experienced many times before. They wanted Android 21 and the visuals of the game to draw prospective fans in.

Having Android 21 as a new villain kept the story fresh, and she was made an Android to keep the connection the original series while still feeling new. She was also made to be female because the series hadn’t done many female villains before (and to keep her different from Cell).

It turns out, Shueisha had suggested she transform, which resulted into her playable Majin form. As for her design, the FighterZ team talked with Toriyama over what they wanted in a character and he took the design reins for himself.

This involved process definitely explained why Android 21 was such a big hit with fans.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

