‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’s New Goku, Vegeta Finish is an Anime Dream

Dragon Ball FighterZ has been steadily growing its roster over the last few months, and with each new addition comes a new version of the game’s Dramatic Finishes, big sequences recreating the anime.

With the latest additions of Base Goku and Vegeta comes a new finish, and it’s an anime trip down memory lane as it recreates Goku and Vegeta’s famous energy blast stand off at the end of the Saiyan saga.

Galick Gun vs Kamehameha 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kiZ4z0yH1y — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ🐝 (@KenXyro) August 6, 2018

In the latest trailer released during the Evolution Championship 2018, fans got to see more of Base Goku and Vegeta’s abilities. This also includes their Dramatic Finish, which sees Vegeta launching his Galick Gun only to be quickly met by Goku’s powerful Kamehameha Wave.

Just as in the final moments of the Saiyan arc, Vegeta vows to destroy Goku along with the rest of the planet because he’s felt slighted by Goku’s power and lower class Saiyan status. But like in the anime as well, Goku uses Kaio-Ken times four and this powers up his Kamehameha Wave enough to completely envelop Vegeta.

The trailer ends before fans can see the end result, but it’s great to see that one of Dragon Ball Z‘s most iconic moments will finally make its way into Dragon Ball FighterZ. It’s one of the moments fans think of the most when looking back on the series, and it’s recreated well here.

As for when the new Base Goku and Vegeta will join the roster, they will be available to purchase on August 8 and for those that already purchased the Dragon Ball FighterZ season pass.

