‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Sneaks in Fan-Favorite Videl Look

While the roster in Dragon Ball FighterZ is able to swap the colors of the fan-favorite characters when selecting their chosen teams, there aren’t many options in terms of completely alternate costumes despite the many looks these favorites have had over the franchise’s long tenure.

But when Videl was announced to join the roster as part of the second season of downloadable characters, Dragon Ball fans were hoping Videl’s fan-favorite pigtail look would make the cut. Surprisingly, it did.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oh shit it does work, holding LB + A when picking Videl swaps costumes 😀 shoutout to @_Mizumi for the info pic.twitter.com/0w9V73b5VE — PS360HD2 🎅 (@PS360HD2) January 31, 2019

Originally spotted by @Mizumi on Twitter, holding the left trigger while selecting Videl in Dragon Ball FighterZ unlocks an alternate costume for the character featuring her original pig-tailed look with a Great Saiyaman Gohan in full helmet and gear. The original costume is her much more familiar shorter haired look when she fought in the World Tournament in Dragon Ball Z, and in the game she calls upon Gohan’s bandana with sunglasses version of Great Saiyaman for help.

This marks the first alternate costume for the game, which has fans hoping that more characters would get alternate looks later down the line as well. But for fans of Videl specifically, this is a huge deal. Videl’s original introduction to the series came during the Majin Buu saga where her pig-tailed look was given up in order to get closer to Gohan because she thought he preferred girls with shorter hair, but he just mentioned it might be easier to train that way.

Fans felt the opposite for a while, preferring her longer haired look but over time grew to appreciate how great Videl was in any hair style. But now, fans of both looks can take Videl into battle. Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. FighterZ Pass 2 officially launched on January 31, and runs interested fans $24.99 USD. The releases begin with Jiren and Videl, which will also be available for $4.99 individually.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Tickets are currently on sale for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which opened in theaters in the United States on January 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 78 episodes of the series on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the Tournament of Power was initially announced.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!