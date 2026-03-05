8 Years Later, One Piece Creator Debunks The Biggest Shanks Theory

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc starts out with a shocking introduction to Shanks’ twin brother, Shamrock Figarland. For several years, the theory about an evil twin brother was often discussed among fans, and it turns out that creator Eiichiro Oda was planning it all along. Shanks and his brother were separated when they were one year old, which is why they grew up in completely different environments. While Shanks was raised by the Roger Pirates, Shamrock spent his life at Mariejois, learning swordsmanship under his father and becoming a high-ranking Holy Knight.

He serves as the Commander of the Holy Knights and is just as ruthless as his father. The revelation that there is someone out there who looks like Shanks also meant that the person who met the Five Elders in Chapter 907, which was released in 2018, wasn’t the legendary pirate at all. Although the possibility of the person being Shamrock was high, without official confirmation, many believed it could be Shanks after all. After eight years of confusion, Oda finally answered the question about the character’s appearance, and it’s just what you’d expect.

One Piece Creator Confirms Who Met The Five Elders in Chapter 907

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The manga released its Volume 114 on March 4th, 2026, and just like every other volume, this one also contains a few SBS columns. One Piece’s SBS, Shitsumon o Boshū Suru, translates to “I’m taking questions,” and it’s a special Q&A session in every volume where Oda answers fans’ questions. Each volume contains about 3 to 6 SBS sections, with each section answering multiple questions (about 3 to 5 per section). So, in total, a single volume usually features around 15 to 30 questions in its SBS, divided throughout the entire volume. There’s no fixed number of questions, and it varies from volume to volume, depending on how much space is available after the chapters and other extras. In Volume 114, Oda is asked about the hooded figure who talks about a certain pirate with the Five Elders.

Oda replies, “It was Shamrock. In the anime, it was actually voiced by Shanks’ voice actor, Shuchi Ikeda. I realized, ‘Ah, I forgot to tell the anime staff it’s not Shanks.’ But later, I met Shamrock’s voice actor, Tsuda Kenjiro, and thought, ‘He’s the one for Shamrock.’ So now I’m thinking it’s a good thing I didn’t rush to pick a voice actor back then.”

Since the volume hasn’t been released in English yet, it’s a fan translation shared by @pewpiece on X, a reliable source of information regarding all major One Piece updates. Shamrock has yet to make his official anime debut in the Elbaph Arc, but his voice actor was revealed in November 2025 during a promotional video for Volume 113. Furthermore, Tsuda is also the voice behind Vinsmoke Yonji, Sanji’s younger brother, who was introduced in Whole Cake Island. Oda has finally settled the debate regarding the identity of the hooded man after eight long years.

After Chapter 907, it was obvious that only someone with a high-ranking position in Mariejois could meet the Five Elders so easily. While the creator did answer a major question, the pirate Shamrock talked about is still unknown. Many fans guess it could be either Luffy, Blackbeard, or even Shanks, but those are all assumptions. Since the series is in its Final Saga, we might get an answer soon enough. Volume 114 has only been released in Japan so far, and the English release date hasn’t been revealed yet. We might expect it to drop in the second half of the year.

