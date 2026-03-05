4 1990s Anime That Still Hold Up Today (#1 Hits Harder Now)

Not every 1990s anime that evokes nostalgia actually holds up when watching it today, but some series do stand the test of time — or even hit harder from a new lens. There are plenty of beloved ’90s anime that defined Millennials’ childhood but are still products of their time. From series with cheesy dialogue and dated tropes to those with painfully slow pacing, it can be difficult to revisit such stories today, much less start them for the first time.

And to be fair, all anime that are decades old show some signs of their age. The ones that make it unnoticeable still have characters, stories, and themes that resonate, however, and package them in a way that’s still entertaining to watch. From a supernatural show about a Spirit Detective to a series featuring adventures through space, these mostly still land.

4) Yu Yu Hakusho

Image via Studio Pierrot

Inevitably, there are parts of Yu Yu Hakusho that have aged since its premiere in 1992. The animation isn’t comparable to anything released today, and some of its humor doesn’t stick as well as it could. However, the story itself is immediately gripping, and I’d argue it holds up more than it doesn’t. Yusuke’s opening remains surprising, even by modern standards, and his journey to redemption is compelling. The highs of the series are still epic; just look at the Dark Tournament arc. Overall, Yu Yu Hakusho remains an anime that could sell beginners and engage seasoned viewers…and it makes for a fun rewatch.

3) Berserk

1997’s Berserk is one of the best dark fantasy anime ever made, and it remains an incredible take on the manga’s Golden Age arc — one that nails its tone and atmosphere, even if its animation no longer holds up. Through its character work, it delivers an emotional story that viewers will be thinking about after they’ve turned it off. The main downside is that it doesn’t cover the whole manga, which is a shame, given how well the bits of the source material it does cover work.

3) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Like the other series on this list, Neon Genesis Evangelion isn’t on par with the animation or production quality of newer anime. However, there’s a reason it’s widely considered a classic and a masterpiece — and it’s not just because of nostalgia. Neon Genesis Evangelion is a masterclass in character writing, offering an exploration of its major players that goes deeper than many modern anime and speaks to timeless real-world concerns. Its look at things like trauma and human connection (or a lack thereof) continue to resonate. Its willingness to go there was impressive when it first came out, and it mostly holds up. It’s a series everyone should see at least once.

1) Cowboy Bebop

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Cowboy Bebop offers a rare example of a series’ animation and overall story holding up decades later, and in some ways, it’s even more relatable now. The series’ band of misfit bounty hunters continue to be charming as ever, and their found-family dynamic just never gets old. Their adventures remain thrilling, and the action still holds the potential to keep viewers on edge. Perhaps the thing that holds up the best, however, is Cowboy Bebop‘s focus on the search for meaning. Its characters struggle to find that in their past and present circumstances, and that challenge is one that will land with adults better than kids. Thus, those who grew up watching Cowboy Bebop will find it actually hits harder today. And even those who were adults at the time have to admit…the anime’s detached and difficult world feels more relatable living in our present one.

Which '90s anime do you think holds up today?