My Hero Academia Creator Returns With a New Look At Beloved Characters

My Hero Academia reached its conclusion with a final season in December last year, but the series has a lot of exciting projects planned for fans this year. 2026 marks the anime’s 10th anniversary, which means there are going to be several new projects announced throughout the year. This includes the anime’s return in May 2026 with a special episode that will adapt Chapter 431, an extra chapter released exclusively in the final Volume 42 of the manga. Apart from the anniversary projects, the series is also releasing the second volume of the Final Season’s Blu-ray and DVD, which will be released on May 20th, 2026. The cover image includes Izuku Midoriya (Deku) and Yagi Toshinori (All Might). The official X handle of the anime confirms that the gorgeous cover art is drawn by Kohei Horikoshi, the manga creator.

Additionally, details about the Blu-ray and DVD are shared on the official website, but the release is limited to Japan so far. The Blu-ray First Press Limited Edition costs 16,500 yen with taxes and includes episodes 7–12. Additionally, the DVD First Press Limited Edition includes the same content at 14,300 yen with taxes. While the final season only has 11 episodes, the Blu-ray and DVD versions will also include the special episode titled “More,” which is scheduled to premiere worldwide on May 2nd, 2026.

Deku and All Might Remain Two of The Most Beloved Characters in My Hero Academia

The meeting between Izuku, a young boy who dreams of becoming a hero, and All Might, the greatest hero the world has ever known, serves as a catalyst for the story. Despite being quirkless, Izuku has always dreamed of becoming someone like All Might and is ready to take on any challenge that comes his way.

Having climbed the ladder from the very bottom as a quirkless boy himself, All Might sees a lot of himself in Izuku and decides to not only pass down his power to the boy but also guide him along the way. Thanks to the unique power of One For All, Izuku was able to begin his journey as an aspiring hero. The student-teacher bond between the two characters continues all the way to the finale and is often appreciated by fans, making All Might one of the most beloved characters in the series.

What to Expect From My Hero Academia’s Return

The extra chapter 431 wraps up the incredible story with a new chapter following Class 1-A students, U.A.’s Big Three, and the pro heroes after the timeskip. Centering primarily on Ochako Uraraka, it features their get-together while revealing their hero rankings. The story is set shortly after the main story’s ending, when the students at U.A. High School have all grown to become incredible pro heroes. The episode will premiere worldwide on Crunchyroll, where you can also catch up with all eight seasons of the anime.

