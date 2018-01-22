‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Has Some Hilariously Painful Yamcha Roasts

Dragon Ball FighterZ is almost out, and fans of Yamcha have been looking forward to the release for awhile now. The much-anticipated game features Yamcha on its massive roster, and his technical specs have diehard gamers feeling good. However, the game’s story mode will not go easy on the poor guy.

No, Yamcha gets ganged up by some of the franchise’s top villains, and their ensuing roast is almost hard to watch.

As you can see above, one of the cutscenes for Dragon Ball FighterZ shows Yamcha meeting up with the likes of Freeza, Cell, and Nappa. The trio are accompanied by Goku and Krillin as the group travels on a Capsule Corps vehicle, and it doesn’t take long for the baddies to eviscerate Yamcha.

When Goku asks the fighter to join their team, Yamcha agrees even though he feels out-of-the-loop about recent events. Cell asks Freeza if he can really accept the martial artist as a fighter, and Nappa is quick to educate the others about Yamcha’ biggest fail.

Yes, that one. The one where Yamcha was taken down by some pesky Saibamen.

“Preposterous! How could you possibly take an interest in trash like him,” Nappa says before adding, “Pipe down! Only the lowest of the low would lose to a few puny Saibamen!”

Yamcha doesn’t take the affront kindly, and Freeza only makes it worse. The villain straight-up says the fighter was not affected as much by a curse put upon the other Z-Fighters since his power levels are so low. The mark itself didn’t have enough energy to feed on in Yamcha’s case, so the guy could slip out of the ambush unlike powerhouses such as Goku.

The scene ends with Yamcha vowing to prove the trio wrong, and fans have hope the fighter is right. A lot of interest is being put on Yamcha’s character thanks to his attack roster for Dragon Ball FighterZ, so here’s to hoping the character gets his due in the game!

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

