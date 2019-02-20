Uncovered ‘Dragon Ball’ Sketch Reveals Bulma, Chi-Chi Fusion

Dragon Ball has more than a dozen fusions between all its titles, but there is one fans have yet to see. Sure, Goku and Vegeta tend to partner up with fighters all the time, but their wives like to stay out of the picture.

Well, that is until now. Over on Twitter, an alleged Dragon Ball promo surfaced recently, and it reveals a special fusion of the two heroines.

Taking to social media, a fan going by Renaldo posted the throwback image. The picture in question seems to come from a yet-known print magazine in Japan, and it breaks down the fusion Bulchi.

As you can see above, the fusion is as gorgeous as you would expect. Bulchi appears to be the Fusion Dance combo of the two characters given their outfit. Its shoulder pad and textures are very reminiscent to the outfit Gogeta dons which hails from the Metamorans.

For those keen-eyed fans, yes — Bulchi is wearing earrings. However, you will not want to assume they are from a Potarra Fusion so soon. The blurb describing Bulchi confirms the jewelry is from Chi-Chi as Goku’s wife wears earrings usually, so there is no conspiracy there.

So far, there is no named source for this drawing, but fans believe it comes from a little-seen promo for Dragon Ball Heroes. The game is a popular one in Japan, and it has introduced all sorts of fused characters over its tenure. As Bulchi is far from canon to fans, this concept art could have been done to promote Dragon Ball Heroes or even Dragon Ball Fusions back in the day.

So, are you a fan of this newly found fusion?

