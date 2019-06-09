Dragon Ball Game: Project Z Officially Titled Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, Reveals New Trailer

Dragon Ball fans were keeping a close eye on Microsoft’s big press conference for E3 2019 for one big reason. After being announced earlier this year, much information about Dragon Ball Game: Project Z was being kept under wraps. We didn’t even know the official title. But that’s all changed today as Microsoft officially unveiled the game’s title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot with a stunning new trailer. Not only did it show off more of the game’s story, but showed off much of how the game plays too.

Along with a new trailer and the official title of the upcoming game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot officially revealed it is currently slated for a released in early 2020. Though fans were hoping it would release sometime later this year, that’s not much longer of a wait!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This newest trailer also teases more of the story content as it seems to encapsulate from the Saiyan saga to the final battle against Freeza during the Namek saga. It looks like a mix of the games that have come from before, but the high flying ki blasts definitely paint it as a much different kind of beast from Dragon Ball games of franchise past.

There seem to be 3D battles, something fans have wanted to return to the franchise since the Budokai Tenkaichi games, but there might be a greater focus on single player this time around. But if it’s anything like the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm games, there will be a versus mode included in the package too. But that’s still all unconfirmed for now.

Developed by CyberConnect2, the studio behind the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm games, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is officially slated to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The “Early 2020” release window seems vague now, but more information will most likely be revealed the closer we get to its official release.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.