Dragon Ball: Gogeta Gets A New Transformation

UPDATE: It looks like Goku’s new fusion is not an upgraded Gogeta transformation after all! It appears the new form is really a fusion between Goku and audience members attending the Dragon Ball Z: 4D ride at Universal Studios Japan.

If you thought Dragon Ball couldn’t come up with a more powerful version of Gogeta, then you better think again. The fused character is known as one of the most powerful Dragon Ball Z characters ever, but that was not enough for Toei Animation. Thanks to a new theme park ride at Universal Studios Japan, Gogeta is now become even stronger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the first theatrical poster for Dragon Ball Z‘s 4D ride at Universal Studios Japan was released, and it introduces fans to Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta. The poster, which can be seen below, sees Goku and Vegeta standing back-to-back. The space between the pair is filled in by Gogeta as the fused hero takes on the fabled Super Saiyan Blue form whilst Broly God stands in the back menacingly.

Of course, Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta is something which fans have wanted to see since Dragon Ball Super introduced the form. Japan’s 4D film will debut the character, but no one should expect the hero to be called canon just yet. Akira Toriyama has yet to sign off on a Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta appearance for Dragon Ball Super. The character will need to pop into the new series’ anime or manga for the anime fandom to classify it as canon.

If you are not familiar with Dragon Ball Z‘s new 4D attraction, then you will want to catch up on the ride as soon as possible. The special attraction will be hosted at Universal Studios Japan this summer, and it will invite fans to watch an immersive film about Son Goku. The 4D film will require attendees to wear 3D glasses and sit in a specially designed theater that blows air and shifts seats. The 4D film will take fans on a journey as they join Goku and Vegeta in fighting Broly God. You can check out the ride’s full description below:

“You are in the Super Tenkaichi Budokai, the fighting between Z-warriors takes place now! From your floating pod, you are caught in an intense air combat. Suddenly, a terrifying enemy appears before your eyes: ” Broly God ” !! Even Goku in “Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan” can do nothing against him … With Goku, with the Kamehameha, can you defeat this enemy !? And who will be the most powerful warriors who will remain until the end?”

In the past, Dragon Ball Z has had a 4D ride at Universal Studios Japan for a limited time. Last year, the franchise had a ride which saw attendees face off against Freeza in one intense martial arts tournament.

MORE: 5 Things You Never Knew About Broly

The synopsis of Dragon Ball Super‘s current saga can be read below:

“According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called “Chikara no Taikai” (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe’s elite warriors?”

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.

More Dragon Ball: Dragon Ball Writer Teases Powerful Yamcha Comeback / Anime Fans Are Freaking Out Over Dragon Ball FighterZ / Dragon Ball Unveils Sexy New Collectable Figure Of Chi-Chi / Dragon Ball FighterZ Closed Beta Announced