One-Punch Man Season 3 Unleashes Its Monsters With New Look

One-Punch Man’s anime is set to return for its long-awaited third season this fall, once again focusing not only on Saitama but the villain known as Garou the Hero Killer. As the Hero Association attempts to hold back a wave of subterranean monstrosities wanting nothing more than to rule the surface world, the biggest threats the world has ever seen are waiting in the wings. In a new preview for One-Punch Man season three, JC Staff has given anime fans a new look at the monstrous leader of the Monster Association and one of his creepy underlings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One-Punch Man’s second season primarily focused not just on Saitama and Garou fighting back respective threats but also saw the Monster Association unveiling their nefarious plans to take out humanity. Not only did the Monster King Orochi have no issue in killing citizens and heroes that got in his army’s way but he was more than willing to transform mankind into monsters themselves. Luckily, Orochi seemingly has plenty of “Monster Cells” to help make humanity into a part of his clique as the edibles will transform people into monsters. With the second season finale seeing Garou joining Orochi’s forces to help in eliminating the heroes of this anime world, the Monster Association is on good footing for the upcoming third season.

Orochi And Gyoro-Gyoro Arrive

JC Staff

In preparation of season three, JC Staff has revealed two new posters showing off the Monster King and his bizarre henchman who are looking to turn the world upside down. As anime fans witnessed in season three, Orochi earned his title as the leader of the Monster Association, absolutely towering over all the creatures that were beaten down by Saitama and the heroes so far. While we haven’t seen the big bad in action as of yet, we have to imagine that the villain might be a threat that will require more than one punch to defeat. You can check out the new posters below.

JC Staff

JC Staff

The Long Wait Is Almost Over

One-Punch Man’s second season ended in 2019, meaning that it will have been six years since we last saw Saitama and the Hero Association in action on the small screen. Should JC Staff continue to follow the source material, it seems unlikely that the current arc focusing on Garou and the Monster Association won’t end this fall. Fingers crossed that a potential fourth season won’t take nearly as long to arrive should the series continue.

Luckily, there is more than enough material from both the webcomic and manga to bring to life should JC Staff want more seasons down the road. The creator simply known as ONE hasn’t run out of gas in the tank when it comes to forging Saitama’s future, as the recent arc focuses on the events following the fight against the Hero Killer and his newfound subterranean allies.

Want to see what other developments Saitama and the Hero Association reveal prior to season three’s release? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One-Punch Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Official One-Punch Man Website