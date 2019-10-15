Dragon Ball Gets Cute Makeover from Food Wars Creator

It’s been a pretty wild couple of weeks for anime fans as Dragon Ball Super has wrapped up the final episodes of its English dub run on Toonami, but now that’s starting look even further back in the rear view mirror as the Fall anime season has introduced a whole new wave of debuting series and returning favorites. One such favorite is Food Wars, with a fourth season return that has been a major hit with fans so far. Although the series has gained a lot of traction from its illustrator, Shun Saeki, did you know its writer could draw some fun art too?

A resurfaced illustration (via @GovetaXV on Twitter) features fun artwork of Kid Goku done by Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma writer Yuko Tsukuda in honor of Dragon Ball‘s 30th Anniversary. It’s a good example of just why Tsukuda has one of the biggest series to come out of Weekly Shonen Jump given the creator is so multi-talented!

Food Wars: The Fourth Plate will be sticking around for a while, so there are still plenty of things to look forward to from the rest of the new season. With the fourth season kicking off in the middle of the Regiments de Cuisine, it’s likely that this intense Central arc will be wrapped up in due time. This should come across as good news for fans looking for more from the series as the original manga came to an end earlier this Summer.

Although the series has officially wrapped, Yuto Tsukuda spoke to ComicBook.com about potentially returning to the series someday with a sequel or a spin-off story, “I cannot particularly think of writing a sequel for now. Just as the fans, I decided to say bye to Soma and all characters when concluded the story. However, if I would have an opportunity in the future, I’m sure I would be very happy as if I met my old friends.”

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.