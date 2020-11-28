Dragon Ball: Will Goku Make Ultra Instinct Even Stronger?

✖

Will Goku make Ultra Instinct even stronger in Dragon Ball Super's future? That's one of the lingering questions following the massive developments during the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. As the fight against Planet Eater Moro officially came to an end with the newest chapter of the series, Goku has now reached an unforeseen level of power. He's now been recognized by both Beerus and Whis as having divine power, and while this is an impressive threshold, there's the sneaking suspicion that this will nowhere near be the only power ceilings Goku will be breaking through as the series continues.

The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc saw Goku finally tap into the same Ultra Instinct form that he first unlocked during the Tournament of Power, and while the full form is referred to as "perfected" (or "mastered depending on how you translate it), maybe it's not a name we should accept at face value? Maybe it's just the starting point?

Chapter 66 of the series sees Goku finally defeating Moro with his Ultra Instinct form, but the way he does it is more interesting than expected. Because with a final push with Uub's divine power given to him, Goku seemed to reach a new kind of Ultra Instinct. Just like how we first saw the perfected version of the form with silver hair, this new form had a distinct visual of its own as Goku's energy formed into a giant version of himself.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Now this new form is not exactly a full iteration of Ultra Instinct, but it's a glimpse of what we could expect to see from Goku the more he trains with this power. Goku unlocking the technique was a surprise in the first place as it seems like he's the first mortal (that we know of) who has gained divine power. But this also means that there's still so much we don't know about how divine power works.

Seeing Uub's mass of divine energy implies that there are power levels within the divine realm as well (or at the very least a way to acquire more, and that gives Goku a huge new ladder to climb when seeing how his body reacted to this new amount of divine energy. Just like he did with Super Saiyan God's god ki and the Super Saiyan S-Cells before it, Goku now has access to a literal new realm of power and if there's one being who could make Ultra Instinct stronger through training and use, it's Goku.

Ultra Instinct Perfected might very well be an antiquated term meant for the technique that even gods have trouble obtaining, but with Goku breaking through the ceiling and his body to this new stage, he just might be blazing a new trail to even stronger versions of the form. But what do you think? Do you think it's possible for Goku to make Ultra Instinct stronger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!