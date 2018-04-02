‘Dragon Ball GT’ Animator Shares Animation Regrets

Dragon Ball GT is often looked at in a different light from the rest of the series as it was the only series made without any kind of involvement from original series creator Akira Toriyama.

A major shift in animation also pushed curious fans away, and even one animator who worked on the series has some regrets about the series’ art style.

Speaking with Dragon Ball animator Naotoshi Shida on Twitter, one fan asked if there was one point where the series was hard to draw. Shida responded, “I would say Dragon Ball GT, I frantically thought “I’ll continue to make interesting art even after [Toriyama’s manga] ends…I started to pointlessly add stuff like two-tone shadow shadings and highlights. I was foolish.”

GT’s art style was one of the more distinct looks seen in the series overall, and a large part of that is due to he shading techniques artists like Shida added to the series. Although Shida admits he made the art harder for himself by adding unnecessary flourishes, in the end it helped make GT stand out from the series that had just ended, Dragon Ball Z.

Dragon Ball GT‘s art may be a point of contention for some fans, but there aare just as many who appreciate the risks it took to distinguish itself.

