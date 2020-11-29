Dragon Ball Shares New Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren Key Art

✖

Dragon Ball has shared cool new key art for Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren. After making a huge impact with fans during their fight in the Tournament of Power, fans have been wanting to see Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren duke it out once more. While it's not exactly a full rematch in the anime as fans would hope, the two of them are currently making a big splash in the latest expansion for Dragon Ball Legends. The popular mobile game has recently added both Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren to its roster, and with it comes some slick art.

One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with Dragon Ball Legends ever since its debut is all of the slick key art each of the new additions get. Spanning characters from the very first arc of Dragon Ball Z to Dragon Ball Super, this new art featuring Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren (as spotted by @maxiuchiha22z on Twitter) shows off a cool new look for both fighters. Check them out below:

Dragon Ball Super has brought Goku to a whole new kind of strength in the time since he's fought against Jiren, and one of the major questions fans have had given Goku's new Ultra Instinct mastery the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc is who would win in a rematch between the two fighters at this point. With the two fighters combating outside of the confines of the Tournament of Power's rules, it's possible that a rematch between the two of them would go in a different direction.

But in order to figure this out, it's time for Dragon Ball Super to explore the rest of its multiverse. Not only would fans most likely love to see Jiren and the eleventh universe in action again someday, but there are several corners of the universes that are still left unexplored. It would make for a ton of fun new additions for Dragon Ball Legends, and that means more great art like this.

What do you think of this new art for Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren? Who would win in a rematch between the two of them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!