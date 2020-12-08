Dragon Ball Art Brings Ultra Instinct Goku to the GT Timeline

✖

Dragon Ball Super gave the fandom a true gift when it introduced Ultra Instinct to the world. The power-up has become a bonafide hit with fans around the world, and the manga has continued its exploration of the form since its debut. Of course, fans have gladly given their own take on the form, and one artist has blown the community away with their take on Ultra Instinct... but done for Dragon Ball GT.

As you can see down below, the artist taidonTT0305 hit up Twitter with a post recently that made fans buzz. The artist felt it was time they returned to drawing, and their muse was none other than Goku a la Dragon Ball GT. The art ended up imagining Kid Goku using Ultra Instinct, and fans are intrigued by the look.

As you can see, Goku looks much the same as he did in Dragon Ball GT to start. The kid is young once more, and he is wearing a blue top with yellow-orange pants. The outfit is ripped all over as Goku seems to have endured a tough battle, but his Saiyan tail made it out of the ordeal unscathed.

Of course, it is hard to miss the form Goku is in. Ultra Instinct shines in this design thanks to its iconic aura. Despite his age here, Goku appears to be controlling Ultra Instinct Sign easily, so fans can only theorize who the baddie is fighting.

This artwork is clearly not part of the canon, but fans admit they are curious about Ultra Instinct and Dragon Ball GT. The show has never been a go-to for fans, and many refuse to consider the sequel to Dragon Ball Z canon. Instead, Dragon Ball Super has taken that canon sequel slot, and its introduction of Ultra Instinct ensures this form will live on in lore when Goku retires. But if Dragon Ball GT were to ever enter the canon somehow, well - this kind of artwork would become plausible in the best way.

