‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Episode 10 Release Date

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has been providing fans with their Dragon Ball anime fix, and has surprised them even further with how the story is willing to pull from all aspects of the Dragon Ball franchise to deliver a new experience. It’s been making the wait for each new episode of the series tougher, but thankfully the next new episode is not too far away.

The promotional anime series revealed (as spotted by @GovetaXV on Twitter) that Episode 10 will officially premiere April 18 in Japan. This is further confirming the previously unveiled April window, and thus adds another premiere to an already jam-packed April.

Episode 10 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is titled “Counterattack! Fierce Attack! Goku and Vegeta!” and the synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Utilizing Ultra Instinct Omen, Goku unleashes a fierce attack against the Core Area warriors. Having been caught off guard and absorbed by Oren before, Vegeta trembles in fury. Will they be able to stage a counterattack against these limitless foes?”

The next episode of the series will be continuing the Universal Conflict arc of the original game series and it has brought the entire multiverse into the fight with a new group of villains. It’s a much larger scope than fans expected to see when the promotional anime began on the Prison Planet, and the series has been all the more interesting for it.

The promotional anime series has seen the debut of new Goku looks, new villains, and fans have been enjoying the series far more than they originally expected to. If you want to catch the series for yourself, Episode 9 of the series is currently live now. It’s titled “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Jiren stands before Cumber, who has appeared and run amok in Universe 11. A fearsome battle unfolds between the two. Just then, Goku, whose whereabouts had been unknown, appears alongside the Great Priest.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.