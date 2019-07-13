Dragon Ball Fans React to Goku’s Latest, Impressive Anime Fight

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been an impressive experiment for the franchise as the popular card arcade game in Japan has been releasing a series of promotional anime episodes filled with non-canon fights and adventures. It’s seen some surprising franchise returns and power variations over the course of its few episodes, but the latest one definitely took fans by surprise even more than expected.

Episode 13 of the promotional anime series debuted a new fight with Super Saiyan Blue Goku against the powerful Super Hearts of the Core Area, but it’s a fight that stands out from every fight in the series thus far.

Animated by talents such as Naotoshi Shida, the fight between Goku and Hearts has been a huge hit with fans as it’s much different than everything in the episodes to date. With flowing hair, flashy attacks, and smooth animations, this latest episode proved that this promotional anime series shouldn’t be as overlooked as it has.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Episode 13 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Blessed

WTH Indeed

Okay I REALLY like this cut wth pic.twitter.com/4E2nT2bkxZ — Gokuto 🍱 (@Sonzumaki) July 11, 2019

Goku with the Good Hair

Ngl, I love this SSB Hair! pic.twitter.com/RTmGxcTw9l — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) July 11, 2019

“+1 for Flowy Hair”

Dragon Ball Heroes went absolutely crazy in the new episode.

The animations were bonkers!



+1 for flowy hair pic.twitter.com/sE3zNMPdUu — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) July 11, 2019

“Did Not Expect Such a Fun Episode”

Dude that Dragon Ball Heroes episode was amazing, holy hell. Did not expect such a fun episode plus a 1 minute Shida cut. Even my man Piccolo got some justice! — Mastar (@MastarMedia) July 11, 2019

“SHIDA is a GOD!”

Bro that dragon ball heroes episode 13 was insane! SHIDA is a GOD! pic.twitter.com/a26vJrJ1tR — StruckByBelz (@StruckByBelz) July 11, 2019

Stepping up the Game

New Religion