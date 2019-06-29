Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Surprising Golden Metal Cooler Limiter

Metal Cooler is one of the more interesting villains in the Dragon Ball universe as his modifications from the strange Big Gete Star opened up all sorts of possibilities the series never quite fully explored. While the Big Gete Star was proven to be the vulnerable point in Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler, it seems the Metal Cooler offspring aren’t as invincible as they seemed. At least when pushed beyond a certain point.

In the latest episode of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series, it seems like Cooler was stronger than ever with Metal and even Golden Metal forms…Cooler has a surprise limiter.

In Episode 12 of the series, Cooler emerges in Universe 3 and has been upgraded to his Metal Cooler form as a way to finally be stronger than the Evil Saiyan Cumber. This proves as useful as it did in his initial Dragon Ball Z appearance as the Cooler here is much stronger, faster, and has much better stamina than Cumber. But when he uses his Golden Cooler form, he overheats and a small chip in the side of his head sparks before he can deliver the final powerful attack.

Now this may be an effect of using a much stronger power than ever, but this limiter on Cooler’s abilities is surprising given his original appearance carried none of those weaknesses. The Big Gete star produced millions of Coolers, and they were all just as strong as the original. The only way Goku and Vegeta managed to win was attacking the Big Gete Star directly, so this leaves a pretty big hole in Cooler’s defenses.

The funny thing about this limiter too is how it mirrors the first time his brother used his Golden transformation. When Golden Freeza first appeared, Freeza burned through his stamina far too quickly and “burnt out.” This is essentially the same with Metal Cooler as his Golden form is probably to out of Cooler’s control with his new Metal body.

With Cooler escaping at the end of Episode 12, there’s a good chance he’ll have a better handle on the Golden form then. At the very least, fans will find out how his new modifications differ from the ones fans originally saw.

Episode 12 of the series is now live and is titled “Super Fighters Assemble! The Decisive Battle of Universe 7!” The synopsis for the episode describes it as such, “The battle stage has finally moved to Universe 7. Goku and his friends attack the immensely powerful Hearts and Kamioren. At the same time in Universe 3, Cumber, who is wreaking havoc, and Cooler, who gained a new power, clash!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.