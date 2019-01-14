‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Shares Major Revived Zamasu Update

One of the many new elements of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ Universal Conflict arc was the return of fan-favorite Dragon Ball Super villain Zamasu, but fans have had many questions about the character as he should’ve been erased after the Future Trunks arc.

But a new translation about his appearance in the promotional anime series surprisingly confirms that the Zamasu in this series is the same one from Super.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seems the new punished Zamasu is meant to be the exact same as the original. He’s not a “Xeno” character and the mechanical/armored elements aren’t acknowledged on the card in any way in regards to the form sections. pic.twitter.com/N7V48iDGFJ — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) January 9, 2019

As translated by @DBReduxTDC on Twitter, the new Zamasu is “meant to be the exact same as the original.” Unlike the newer Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno from another universe introduced during the Prison Planet arc, these translations confirm that this Zamasu isn’t one of such Xenos, or from an alternate universe. What’s even stranger is that the extra elements of his new outfit (such as his eyepatch) aren’t acknowledged in his character bio either.

The Universal Conflict arc of the series began with Episode 7, which is currently live now. It’s titled, “Zamasu Revived?! The Curtain Rises on the Universal Conflict arc!” and as the title implies, features return of big Dragon Ball Super villain, Zamasu, along with other major Super multiverse favorites like Caulifla, Kale, Cabba, and Hit.

It has yet to be explained how Zamasu managed to survive being erased by the Omni-King Zeno following the Future Trunks arc, and since this is the same Zamasu as seen in that series hopefully there will be an answer too. There’s evidence toward this in the latest episode too, as Zamasu hates seeing Vegeta and Trunks arrive in Universe 6. He’s holding a grudge against them and the Omni-King, so who knows where his plans will take him next.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

Episode 8 of the anime is currently scheduled for a release in late February, and is titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The synopsis reads as such, “Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”