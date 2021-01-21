Dragon Ball Heroes Shows a Chatty New Side of Broly

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has scratched the itch of many Dragon Ball fans waiting for the series to make its grand return to the world of anime, with the spin-off taking the opportunity to bring back the original version of Broly that was first introduced in the eighth feature-length film of Dragon Ball Z and he has some things to say! Though Dragon Ball Super brought Broly back to the forefront with a new version of the Legendary Super Saiyan, this return brings back a decisively more evil version of the antagonist with a serious new power boost.

The latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes brings back "Evil Broly" to the forefront, interrupting the battle taking place between Super Saiyan 4 Vegito of the Time Patrol, Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, and the Dark Demon Dimension scientist known as Fuu. Though this Legendary Super Saiyan would be a tough fight as he was, when he bursts on the scene, Broly reveals that he has the ability to access the power of the Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker technique, putting him on the same pedestal as both of these Vegitos, making him quite the opponent for the Z Fighters from different realities.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The differences between the original Broly and the new version that was introduced in Dragon Ball Super are vast, as the former was driven insane due to Kakarot as a baby crying in his ear while the latter was a far more conflicted character who wasn't necessarily evil, but merely misguided. With the finale of the movie of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, we saw the Legendary Super Saiyan come to a truce with Goku after returning to his home planet, hinting that the former villain may have a big role to play in the future of the franchise.

The first version of Broly was more than a match for the Z Fighters when he first appeared, being defeated by Goku harnessing the energy of his friends to deliver a killing blow, but Son and his friends have increased their power substantially since that moment. As Broly unleashes his new Super Saiyan 4 form, it's clear that the Z Fighters from both the main continuity and the Xeno-Verse are going to have their hands full!

Though the first Broly doesn't say much in his first appearance in this anime spin-off, it's clear he has an ax to grind against the Z Fighters!

What do you think of the return of the original Broly?