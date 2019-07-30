Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals New Form For Fused Androids, Kamioren

Dragon Ball Heroes is moving right along, and, as is the case with the rest of the franchise, is doling out the power boosts at a frantic speed. With Goku and Hearts finishing their first confrontation, the Saiyan has found that the villain attempting to take down the Omni King is more than he can handle. As Goku wrestles with this new antagonist, the fused android pair of Kamin and Oren, or Kamioren, has just gained an upgrade, proving to be quite the challenge for the assembled Z Fighters.

Kamin and Oren have given off a Dragon Ball GT vibe, with shades of that series villain Baby, during their brief tenure with the spin-off franchise, fusing together to create an even more powerful entity of Kamioren. Finding that they are unable to fight against the combined forces of Piccolo and Android 17, the fused brother and sister team are given a power up thanks in part to Hearts and the Universe Seed.

Now, with the power boost comes a more hideous form, giving off an appearance that looks similar to that of Hirudegarn, the villain of the thirteenth Dragon Ball Z movie. With the fused being’s new power, Kamioren lashes out against the Z Fighters and manages to wrap its massive hands around Goku. Not a slouch in his own right, Goku manages to access Ultra Instinct in the episode’s finale seconds, teasing at an even bigger battle to come.

Episode 14 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is titled, “The Menacing Universe Seed! Kaimoren’s Rampage!!” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Goku starts to get pushed back gradually by Hearts’ fierce onslaught! Meanwhile, Piccolo and No.17 clash with Kamioren! They gain the upper hand in the battle by working together, but the situation reverses when the Universe Seed suddenly begins emitting light. Finally, the menace of the Universe Seed is unveiled!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.