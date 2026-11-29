Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been showcasing an enhanced take on the now classic TV anime series, and the English dub release has been taking it up a notch by fixing one of the Japanese release’s biggest issues with its latest episode. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has unfortunately turned out to be less outwardly new as fans might have hoped it to be as while there are new visuals and action, the Japanese voice cast has rarely recorded any new dialogue for it thus far.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has taken a much different direction with its English dub release, however, as the voice stars behind it have confirmed that they have recorded their lines for the updated version and it injects an entirely new energy to the situation. That’s even more apparent with an example from its latest episode release as Christopher Sabat’s version of Vegeta gets to unleash a bit more of his rage over Bulma. Check it out in action below.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus‘ English Dub Records New Audio for the Episodes

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The English dub release for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is currently streaming with Crunchyroll on a weekly basis, but is currently only three episodes into its run so far. It’s yet to be revealed if the dub will make its way to other platforms the Japanese version is streaming on like Hulu and Netflix, but for now this is the only way to catch up with the dub. As Bulma is struck mistakingly by Beerus, Vegeta gets enraged enough to make a stand against the God of Destruction despite how much he had been holding back before.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus already made some changes to the remake’s version of the scene such as how Bulma is actually struck by Beerus himself, so the fact that it had used older audio from the original version made the changes stick out even more so. But with Sabat being able to record a new take on his classic “What did you do to my Bulma?” moment that fans loved so much, the English dubbed version of the remake is elevated that much more so as a result.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus?

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is currently in the midst of the Resurrection F arc with the newly released episodes of its Japanese language iteration, and with it fans have already seen how this arc has been adjusted for the new version. This new anime is also set to reveal its own take on the Universe 6 arc after, but it’s yet to be revealed just how many episodes the remake series will cover before it’s all said and done. It’s likely going to continue through to next Winter.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is also the first of the new projects that Dragon Ball now has in the works. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is a brand new anime now in development and set to adapt the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc that had only been seen in the manga before. With a new remake and a brand new series bringing the anime into the modern era, we’re about to see even more of the English dub soon enough.

How are you liking Dragon Ball Super: Beerus‘ new English dub release so far? How is it comparing to the original? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.