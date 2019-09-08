Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Episode 16 Synopsis

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series is building to the climax of the Universal Conflict arc, and each new episode has been harder to wait for as the non-canon anime project has delivered some surprising sequences as it has gone far beyond where anyone had expected it to. The newest episode of the series has finally gone live after quite a wait, and now fans are wondering just how the rest of the series will be shaping up.

After confirming that the next episode of the series would be premiering sometime in October, Episode 16 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is titled “Zamasu vs. Universe 7! Ambition’s End!” and the synopsis for it reads as such (via translations from @Terez27 on Twitter):

Ep.16: Zamasu vs Universe 7! Ambition’s End!

The universe seed has finally filled with energy! Having taken in the completed universe seed, Hearts plots further evolution inside a “cocoon”. Will Goku and co. manage to thwart Hearts’ scheme?!

“The universe seed has finally filled with energy! Having taken in the completed universe seed, Hearts plots further evolution inside a ‘cocoon.’ Will Goku and co. manage to thwart Hearts’ scheme?!” This synopsis seems to confirm what was happening toward the end of the latest episode. After Hearts was able to collect the completed Universe Seed super weapon, he started to encase himself in a strange energy.

By the sounds of the synopsis, this energy that Hearts began to wrap himself in is a cocoon. This means that Hearts will soon be transforming into an even more dangerous form. Considering how much power he had as Super Hearts, and after seeing what the Universe Seed did to the Kamioren android fusion, there’s definitely a huge threat on the horizon.

With Goku tired out from his latest use of Mastered Ultra Instinct, now there are very few options to deal with whatever Hearts has planned next. Especially if Zamasu decides to finally jump into action too. If you wanted to catch the latest episode of series yourself, Episode 15 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is now live.

It’s titled, “Send Kamioren Flying! Overwhelming! Ultra Instinct!” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Displaying extraordinary power, the ultimate form of Kamioren rampages. Facing this crisis, Goku utilizes Ultra Instinct and overwhelms Kamioren in battle. But just when the fight is about to be over, Hearts appears to have a secret plan…”