Watch: Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 19 Released

The conclusion of the battle against Hearts has finally arrived in Super Dragon Ball Heroes latest episode. With Goku and Vegeta fusing into their powerful transformation, Gogeta, Hearts has unleashed a giant energy ball that threatens to destroy the Earth should it hit the planet’s surface. Only with the combined force of the Z Fighters, along with the likes of Hit and Jiren, is Hearts finally able to be overcome.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see more adventures in this spin off series to the main Dragon Ball Super franchise, as a second season has already been confirmed. While Hearts definitely seems to now be outside of the equation, a second season for Super Dragon Ball Heroes has already been confirmed to be released, with the series confirming that it will be released in February of this year, 2020.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has given us the opportunity to be introduced to a number of characters that we hadn’t seen in the main franchise, with Hearts’ plan incorporating a large number of villains. The spin-off has also given us new transformations for some of the biggest characters such as Cooler’s Golden Metal form. While it may not be the main series, it definitely scratches the itch of Dragon Ball fans as they wait for the primary adventure of Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters to return proper.

One of the biggest aspects of this episode isn’t just the defeat of Hearts following his Godslayer transformation but also a look into just why Hearts was attempting to destroy Xeno, revealing an unknown respect for mortal in general. This is especially ironic considering his use of Zamasu as an underling, though he did eliminate the resurrected villain.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.