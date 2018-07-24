Is ‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teasing A North American Debut?

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game has made many strides in terms of fan-service over the years showing off exclusive characters and forms that fans have loved. But it’s only been available in Japan.

Well, Super Dragon Ball Heroes just might be teasing a North American release given its appearance during the Dragon Ball North America Tour.

During the Dragon Ball North America Tour, which fans got their first experience with during San Diego Comic-Con 2018, Bandai brought a demo version of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game. Fans in attendance got to rent various English versions of the cards (close-ups at which you can find here), and have had nothing but positive things to say about the experience.

This is a test of the North American market, which is further emphasized by this survey, in which the Bandai asks whether or not they would play the game again in various arcades, or restaurants in North America. As dedicated as the fanbase for this series is, no doubt it’ll be successful should it arrive in North America.

If you’re unaware of this cool game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

The game is even getting a short promotional anime series in Japan, with Episode 3 of this promotional anime airing in September. It’s titled, “The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-ken Explodes!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“The Evil Saiyan Kanba has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Gokuand Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-ken!! Kanba counters by unleashes an amazing form.”

