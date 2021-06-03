Dragon Ball Reveals Goku Black's Ultra Instinct Goal

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes might be introducing concepts and characters that will never find their way into the main continuity of Dragon Ball Super, but in doing so, it is giving plenty of fan service to fans who were hoping for big-name returns, with Goku Black recently being revealed as the Masked Saiyan. With the Dragon Ball Heroes manga continuing to release chapters alongside the anime, it seems as if Goku's Ultra Instinct is a technique that the bizarre fusion of Zamasu and the Saiyan has seen before in his nefarious travels throughout Akira Toriyama's universe.

In the latest episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, both Goku and Vegeta have been flung into the new universe created by the mad scientist Fuu, each being presented with their own unique battles to deal with. As Goku teamed up with Hearts to battle against the sibling team of Freeza and Cooler, Vegeta found himself facing down against the strength of Turles and Cumber, learning a brand new transformation. With the masked Saiyan, aka Goku Black, looking on, it seems that the manga has managed to tell its story past the latest episodes, and in doing so, shown us the eventual confrontation between Goku and his dark double.

Twitter User Lightning 446 shared the recent pages from Dragon Ball Heroes' manga, not only diving into the initial confrontation between Ultra Instinct Goku and Goku Black, but also revealing that the latter has seen the technique in action quite a few times before this latest battle:

Correction to a prev post (apologies, sleepy state): “I’ve already seen this form with the 86th one! What I seek is a power beyond that! Bring forth & show me! The limits of ‘Son Goku!’ What lies beyond that!” Another tidbit: “He still hasn’t made use of the form beyond…” pic.twitter.com/U5Wr9SyYL7 — Lightning (@lightning446) June 3, 2021

Goku Black was killed by Zeno following his original battle against Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks, being wiped from existence but Super Dragon Ball Heroes already brought him back in a way with the arrival of Hearts and his use of a resurrected Zamasu as his pawn. With the doppelganger searching for power beyond Ultra Instinct, it will certainly be interesting to see if the villain is able to achieve his goals and make him that much more of a threat to the Z Fighters.

Do you think we'll see Goku Black achieve a power stronger than Ultra Instinct? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.