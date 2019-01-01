‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Preview Teases Kefla’s Fight With Zamasu

The Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime has just entered an exciting new arc called “Universal Conflict: Dawn of War”, and it will push the series fan-service indulgence to a new limit!

The “Dawn of War” arc sees Goku and Vegeta (as well as their Time Patrol counterparts Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno) confronted by a series new threat: a team of mysterious villains who recruit Evil Saiyan Cumber into their ranks. The team of six evildoers has at least one face Dragon Ball Super fans know all too well: evil Kai Zamasu from the “Future Trunks Arc”!

To help battle this new ‘Dragon Ball Sinister Six,’ Goku and co. will need to recruit a team of their own, which will include DBS Tournament of Power stars like Jiren making a return, as well as Hit and the Universe Six Saiyans. Speaking of the latter, the preview for the upcoming Dragon Ball Heroes episode 7 has revealed that Universe 6’s fused female Saiyan Kefla will be fighting Zamasu! Be sure to check that out above!

The mystery of Zamasu’s return has Dragon Ball Super fans buzzing, as even a non-canon promo anime like Dragon Ball Heroes will have to (somewhat) explain how the evil kai returns, after being erased from existence (actually multiple existences) by both Beerus and Grand Zeno. Of course, Zamasu’s appearance may hold the answer: he’s still wearing the Potara earrings, which he used to fuse his Future Zamasu and Goku Black selves into a Fused Zamasu. However, the eye patch and shoulder brace over one side of his body suggests that this Zamasu was somehow pulled back into a physical form, after his Fused form had its Goku Black half cut down by Future Trunks, while his immortal Future Zamasu half became pure energy. How that “Infinite Zamasu” entity escaped erasure by Grand Zeno is the answer we’ll need – if Dragon Ball Heroes even bothers to provide it.

In any event: it looks like even Kefla’s massive power won’t be enough to really make a dent in Zamasu – so Goku and Vegeta (or even Gogeta, who appears in this trailer as well) could have their hands full.

