Dragon Ball Debuts Trailer for Next Heroes Arc

The next arc of Dragon Ball Heroes has been revealed in a new trailer, which you can watch below! The next arc of Dragon Ball Heroes goes by the ominous name of the “Ultra God Mission” arc, but beyond its arrival date in 2022, we don’t know much more than that. The trailer footage opens with the now all-too-familiar novelty of having Dragon Ball Super’s Super Saiyan Blue Goku battle Xeno Goku SSJ4 before we get a bit more tease of the mysterious new threats (and allies) that will be featured in this next chapter of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes game and promo anime.

“In 2022 a new arc begins!” the promo teases. “Creeping Shadows! A Muddling Conspiracy! What will this new battle be about? Witness it with your own eyes!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of this new arc trailer, we get the mysterious visual of an entire row of robed and hooded figures coming into the scene – figures that look like they could possibly be more alternate timeline versions of Goku and/or Vegeta. Those figures are led by what can only be the new villain of the arc – a figure who looks childlike but has the telling details of wearing his own Potara earrings!

The title “Ultra God Mission” is a pretty loaded one, and is sure to have Dragon Ball fans pouncing on all kinds of theories about what the fan-service series will deliver next. The current arc has gone so wild as to introduce a new mirror universe created by the villain Fu, as well as bringing together every major Saiyan fighter we know from Dragon Ball Super (Goku, Vegeta, Broly), as well as a new Saiyan villain (Cumber), and alternate timeline versions of some of those same characters.

Dragon Ball Heroes‘ latest episode took things up another notch, with dual fusions that created Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta, and Super Saiyan Blue Evolved Gogeta, who battled a version of Fu that’s merged with the Dogidogi, the evil version of the divine bird. That’s all to say: Where Dragon Ball Heroes goes from here is anyone’s guess.

A lot of Dragon Ball fans have been itching for the gods of the universe to be involved in some sort of larger conflict or war, after meeting them in the main Dragon Ball Super series. With all that’s happened in the Universe Creation and New Space-Time War sagas, some oversight from the most powerful forces within the order of divine beings is to be expected.

Dragon Ball Heroes streams new episodes monthly online.