Dragon Ball Heroes Will Close Current Arc with Its Next Episode

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a series unlike any on the anime market today, telling the story of an alternate timeline that isn’t afraid to pit Goku and Vegeta against enemies from the past, and sometimes themselves. With the Space Time War recently ending the battle against Goku Black, it seems that the Big Bang Mission, the overarching plotline of the series, is set to come to a close with the spinoff’s next installment

In the previous episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, viewers were able to witness a unique fusion that saw two Gokus bonding their energy with one another, rather than joining their two bodies into one. With the mad scientist Fuu performing a fusion of his own that was able to defeat two separate Gogetas, the Z Fighters are going to need all the help they can get when it comes to taking down the villain looking to avenge the loss of his homeworld in the Dark Demon Dimension. With the last installment bringing in the likes of Cumber, OG Broly, and several other classic villains, who knows what characters will appear before the Big Bang Mission draws to a close.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the news that the Big Bang Mission was set to come to a close with the next episode of the spin-off, with the next arc of the anime series already confirmed to be the “Ultra God Mission,” which will apparently raise the stakes for the Z Fighters across realities:

#SDBH BM "New Space-Time War" arc Episode 8 Release Date and Summary CONFIRMED!!



Ep8 will release in advance on 18 Dec, official YouTube upload on 19 Dec.



This is the FINAL episode of "Big Bang Mission"… 😭

But, "Ultra God Mission" would probably begin in March 2022! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/b9gNVsOq2e — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) December 9, 2021

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is one of the best examples of “fan service” when it comes to offering followers of the Shonen franchise characters and transformations that might have otherwise never returned in the main series of Dragon Ball Super. With Ultra God Mission nigh, the trailer for this arc for the Dragon Ball Heroes Arcade game saw Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan 4 Goku squaring off once again, with a mysterious figure staring on in the background who appears to be a dark version of the Supreme Kai of Time.

Are you sad to see the Big Bang Mission come to a close? What has been your favorite return in the spin-off Shonen series?