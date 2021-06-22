Dragon Ball Heroes Poster Unveils the Anime's Next Arc

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes recently aired one of its biggest episodes, focusing on the battle between Goku Black and the Z Fighters on the alternate reality version of Planet Vegeta, and a new poster has given us some big hints as to where the Space-Time War Arc is headed. With the latest installment not only seeing Goku Black's "Goku Elimination Plan" nearing its completion, Goku, Vegeta, and their unexpected allies are helped in a perilous situation by the resurrected Cell, one of the major Dragon Ball Z villains who have yet to be brought back to the main series proper.

While this is the first time that we've seen Goku Black appear in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, it certainly isn't the first time that we've seen Zamasu make an appearance, with the rogue Kaioshin first appearing as an underling to Hearts. With Hearts now on the side of Goku, looking to stop the plans of the mad scientist Fuu from destroying the universe and creating a new one in his own image, it will be interesting to see if Goku's doppelganger will have an ax to grind with the Heroes' villain. Goku Black wasn't able to defeat Goku in his Ultra Instinct Sign form, but he was able to destroy the Planet Vegeta, along with another doppelganger of Goku in Turles.

Twitter User DBS Hype shared the new poster for the next adventure of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, that shows off Goku in his Perfected Ultra Instinct form while also giving us a hint as to the identity of one of the two Masked Saiyans, with Goku Black's identity revealed:

Fans of Dragon Ball are still waiting on news as to when the main television series will make its return, though Akira Toriyama has revealed that the franchise will return not just with its continuing spin-off series, but a new film that will be arriving in theaters next year. While we don't know the specifics of the film currently, we certainly wouldn't mind seeing Cell make a return in both Heroes and this upcoming movie.

What other characters are you hoping to see return in the Space-Time War Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.