Dragon Ball Heroes Releases New Space-Time War Episode 4: Watch

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has finally released the next episode of the New Space-Time War arc! The promotional anime series for the card arcade in Japan is now well into the second season, and with it has been adapting the various Big Bang Mission expansions that have been releasing for the original game. The second arc of the Big Bang Mission expansion has trapped Goku and Vegeta inside of a brand new universe created through Fu's demonic power, and the previous episode teased that they would soon be in a rematch against one of their strongest opponents yet, Goku Black.

Now we can finally see how this fateful rematch kicks off as Super Dragon Ball Heroes has finally released Episode 4 of the New Space-Time War arc. With a Vegeta that has powered up to a new form and a Goku that is able to better tap into his Ultra Instinct, there's a chance that this rematch turns out better for the two of them than their first bout. But you'll just have to see for yourself in the newest episode of the promotional anime series in the video above as shared by Dragon Ball Hype. on YouTube!

(Photo: Bandai)

Episode 4 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' New Space-Time War arc is titled, "Super Saiyan Rose vs. Ultra Instinct! A Great Planet-Shaking Battle!!" and it's described as such, "Vegeta overwhelmed Cumber and Turles. However, Red Masked Saiyan gets the better of Goku and co. singlehandedly. He then tries to destroy Planet Vegeta. In the midst of a planet-shaking duel, Goku and co. are rescued by the 'Ultimate Android' who has been brought back from Hell!"

The New Space-Time War arc has been particularly Saiyan fighter heavy as both Goku and Vegeta have come across some pretty powerful Saiyans from their past such as Turles and the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Now that they have to deal with Goku Black Rose all over again, the challenges seem to stack up as the episodes continue. That means it's going to be a lot tougher before it gets easier for Goku and Vegeta in this strange new universe.

But how are you liking Super Dragon Ball Heroes' New Space-Time War arc? How are you liking the second season so far compared to the first one? What are you hoping to see next from the series?