Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Promo Introduces New Characters

Super Dragon Ball Heroes managed to gain more acclaim than most fans expected for a promo anime that was built on glorified fan-service fights. A large part of that success came from the anime’s final season 1 arc, “Universal Conflict: Dawn of War”, which introduced a powerful new villain team and some game-changing new universal threats into the Dragon Ball mythos. If fans were excited by the events of the “Universal Conflict” arc, they’ll be just as excited to learn that Dragon Ball Heroes season 2 has an exciting new arc, which introduce even more exciting new elements into the series!

Check out the latest Dragon Ball Heroes promo for the “Big Bang Mission” story arc:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes PR Anime

“Big Bang Mission” Series Teaser Releasing in March 2020. Translations: @lightning446 #SDBH pic.twitter.com/1LawL9Ilns — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) January 12, 2020

As you can see in the promo video above, Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ “Big Bang Mission” is can to have an exciting little lineup of characters for fans to get excited about. First, longtime Dragon Ball fans will recognize the Time Patrol from the Dragon Ball Xenoverse games. That team is comprised of members of Goku and Vegeta’s families from different timelines, where they banded together to defend the timestream from evil threats. Time Patrol members Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta appeared in the Dragon Ball Heroes anime’s initial “Prison Planet” arc, but it looks like the larger team (Goku Xeno, Vegeta Xeno, Trunks Xeno, Pan Xeno) will have a bigger presence in “Big Bang Mission”.

On the other side of that hero squad are some new villains that look to be a giving the Time Patrol some problems. Their ranks seem to include an evil version of Goku or (more likely) Bardock, plus several other alien characters that look pretty formidable. In between that are the Gods of Destruction from every universe; a giant tree that looks to have massive cosmic importance; and the Tokitoki, a race of divine birds that are capable of “creating time.” Connections to the previous season of Dragon Ball Heroes include the returns of series’ archvillain Fu, as well as the god-killing “Universe Seed,” which was just used by the Core Area Warriors in the “Universal Conflict” arc.

All in all, this is an exciting new arc for Dragon Ball Heroes, which should keep the promo anime going.

