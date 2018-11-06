‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Brings Back SSJ4 Vegeta

The latest episode of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series brought the fight against the Evil Saiyan Cumber to the next level as it not only featured the return of Super Saiyan 4 Goku, but Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta as well.

The Goku and Vegeta from the Xenoverse timeline have appeared to help Dragon Ball Super‘s Goku, and in order to fuse into a new form of Vegito, Vegeta and Goku Xeno are in their Super Saiyan 4 forms.

It’s been a while since Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta has been seen in anime form. Like Super Saiyan 4 Goku, this form was unique to the non-canon Dragon Ball GT. But with Dragon Ball Heroes’ non-canon nature, fans get to have a little bit of fun seeing two different Gokus and Vegetas share the screen.

Unfortunately, Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta Xeno doesn’t get too much screen time. In fact, the only notable thing he does is suggest he and Goku Xeno fuse with the Potara earrings. This leads to the debut of Super Saiyan 4 Vegito, a first for the franchise, but fans were hoping that Vegeta’s big Super Saiyan 4 form would at least last for a bit longer.

With as short as these promotional episodes are, there is unfortunately not enough time to enjoy every little bit of fan service. But it is nice to see Super Saiyan 4 in anime form again, even briefly. For those curious about the promotional anime series based on the game, the fifth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegito.” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“As Goku and co. are in a jam, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.