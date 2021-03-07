Dragon Ball: Goku and Vegeta Battle in New Animated Teaser

✖

Dragon Ball is keeping fans on their toes ahead of its next chapter, but they did just get a little gift to tide them over until then. This weekend marked the start of a new Dragon Ball livestream where fans got an update on all things gaming. Of course, the event was littered with anime nods as well, and it began with a huge one as a new animated teaser was released starring Goku and Vegeta.

The clip, which can be found below, is an explosive one from the start. The CG cell-shaded footage starts with Goku and Vegeta facing off in what appears to be a spar. Vegeta is quick to go on the offensive, but Goku matches with some seriously good defense.

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Official Animated Intro of Goku VS Vegeta! pic.twitter.com/5DA30uYmfI — SLO 느린 کند (@SLOplays) March 6, 2021

As the reel goes on, fans are giving some nice shots as the Saiyans fight in slow motion and then some. This art style might be a tad unusual to some fans, but this clip is fluid enough to keep everything tight. As you can imagine, a lot of work went into making this new teaser just for the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, and it is easy to see.

Of course, the fight just escalates more and more until things come to a head. The clip ends just after Goku and Vegeta power up into Super Saiyan Blue. Vegeta throws out a Galick Gun while Goku whips out his trusty Kamehameha. The two attacks clash with epic color before the reel ends, so fans can decide who won for themselves. Most will say Goku took the victory home in the end, but if you think Vegeta deserves the win, then that is what the Saiyan will get!

What do you make of this new fight? Do you think this art style suits Dragon Ball or not? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.