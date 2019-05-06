Anime Fan Creates Incredible DIY Light-Up Dragon Balls Lamp

Dragon Ball has put out its share of merchandise over the decades, but fans are still down to make their own if the occasion calls. Now, one fan has found a way to make their own sweet Dragon Balls lamp, and the DIY project shouldn’t be too hard to assemble.

Over on Reddit, a user known as /tannerjohngates showed off their anime project. Their decor, which can be seen below, shows off the motion-activated Dragon Ball rig.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, if you are ready to collect all of the relics, then this project is just the thing you’ve been waiting for.

According to the creator, the rig was easy enough to set up, but it did cost a bit of money upfront. It turns out the lamp was made with a pre-bought set of full-sized Dragon Balls from eBay. The balls were then set atop a red cloth, and a set of Phillips Hue Go lights were situated in foam underneath the fabric. Finally, a Go Light was set to bright and uses a Hue motion detector to power up the light for a minute before shutting off.

For fans, this little project doesn’t take too much know-how to bring together, and it will leave them with a neat piece of original decor. Of course, there are other Dragon Ball lamps out there if DIY projects aren’t your thing. From Spirit Bomb lamps to Flying Nimbus lights, there is something for every shonen fan out there if they know where to look, and Etsy has become a go-to hub for all things anime collectible.

So, are you ready to make a light like this one for yourself? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!