Dragon Ball Super Reveals Grand Supreme Kai’s Weakened State

Dragon Ball Super is very familiar with power boosts at this point. Over the years, the sequel has given heroes like Son Goku all kinds of upgrades, but not everyone can be so lucky. For some, they are given clear downgrades, and it seems the Grand Supreme Kai is one of them.

Recently, the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super went live. It was there fans met up with the Grand Supreme Kai as he fought off Moro, a person whom he imprisoned millions of years ago… but it turns out he can no longer keep the baddie contained.

During their fight, Moro notices how weakened the Grand Supreme Kai is, and he is dares the deity to seal him. However, it turns out the move was just a bluff which Moro correctly called, and that gave the bad guy the confidence he’s been needing.

“No, I thought not. I don’t sense the same God Power you once held. I dare say you lack the power to unleash the sealing spell, right,” Moro asks the god, and he is correct. Not even the Grand Supreme Kai can disagree.

“Did someone steal your power and reduce you to that pink, piggish form from earlier,” Moro adds, jabbing the Kai a bit more as their battle rages on.

Before the chapter wraps, it does reveal how exactly the Grand Supreme Kai lost his power. After the god was absorbed by Buu all those years ago, he was affected when the magical alien split. Half of the Kai’s power went to Evil Buu back in Dragon Ball Z while the other went to Good Buu. Most of his God Power to Evil Buu who was obliterated years ago, leaving the Grand Supreme Kai without the power he so desperately needs now. And at the current moment, it isn’t looking like the god will be able to get that strength back so easily…!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.