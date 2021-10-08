Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero NYCC Trailer Officially Released

Toei Animation has officially released the new teaser trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that first launched at New York Comic Con! Toei Animation first surprised fans earlier this year that the franchise would be returning to anime with a brand new feature film, and had sparked all kinds of theories and questions among fans when it seemed like it would be a fully CG animated take on the franchise by the looks of its first teaser. Now as part of New York Comic Con, Toei Animation has indeed confirmed this with the first teaser trailer for the new movie!

Toei Animation held a special panel for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero for fans at New York Comic Con, and while they had released a number of details about the debuted clip for the movie, now fans can take an even closer look at the newest teaser trailer for the film. Thanks to a much higher quality release from Toei Animation, now fans can get a better look at how this new kind of style for the franchise is looking in motion along with the many teases of the kinds of new story we can expect to see! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently scheduled for a release in Japan next year, but Toei Animation has yet to confirm the international release date or window for the film just yet. Considering how the wait between Japanese releases and releases in other territories has significantly lessened in the last year, it likely won’t be that much of a waiting period before its worldwide release. Nevertheless, this New York Comic Con teaser trailer is clearly teasing a major new take on the franchise with this CG animation.

This trailer has also raised a number of questions about what fans could expect. It was confirmed during New York Comic Con that this film is set after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly and yet still before the End of Z. As for how it lines up with the rest of the manga arcs currently running right now, we'll be seeing soon enough as the movie gets closer to its eventual release.