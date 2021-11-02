Sword Art Online Debuts Special Eternals Crossover Promo

Sword Art Online Progressive has released a special crossover trailer with Marvel’s Eternals! The newest entry in the Sword Art Online anime franchise has finally released in Japan, and has already made waves with its first weekend at the box office. But it’s also very near the release of Marvel’s newest blockbuster, Eternals, in Japan. Disney has released a special collaboration between the two movies that unites the two franchises in some unexpected ways by comparing how alike the two properties are with one another as fans get ready to check out both in theaters.

Disney Studio’s official YouTube account has released a special crossover trailer for Sword Art Online Progressive and Eternals that features the voice of Asuna, Haruka Tomatsu, and the voice behind Sersi in the Japanese dub for Eternals, Ayumi Tanematsu, talking to one another about how both of the films go back to the beginning of their respective universes to highlight a previously unseen part of it with the new movie. You can check out the special crossover promo below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/58opO1se-zo

While Eternals is getting ready to release on November 5th in Japan and the rest of the world, Sword Art Online Progressive‘s release is going to take a little while longer before it hits internationally. Funimation is releasing Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night in theaters and on IMAX screens on December 3 for fans in the United States and Canada (with tickets going on sale November 5), December 9 in Australia and New Zealand (with tickets going on sale November 9), and will also be coming soon to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Latin America. They describe the film as such:

“This is a tale of the time before “Lightning Flash” and “The Black Swordsman” were known by those names…The day that she happened to don the NerveGear, Asuna Yuuki was a third-year middle school student who’d never even touched an online game before. On November 6, 2022, the world’s first VRMMORPG, Sword Art Online, is officially launched. But the players, still euphoric over having logged in, suddenly find themselves trapped inside the game when the Game Master deprives them of any way to log out.

The Game Master then gives them this warning ‘This may be a game, but it’s not something you play.’ If a player dies in-game, they die in the real world. Hearing this, all of the players panic, and pandemonium reigns. One of those players is Asuna, but despite not yet knowing the rules of this world, she sets off to conquer the floating iron castle, Aincrad, whose peak is too high to be seen. As the days go by in this world where death is never very far away, she has a fateful encounter. And then, a parting…Though she’s at the mercy of the reality before her eyes, Asuna fights on with all her might until someone appears before her: the aloof swordsman, Kirito…”

What do you think of this Sword Art Online and Eternals crossover? Could the two franchises work in a much bigger crossover? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!