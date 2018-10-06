Famed ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Animator Shares Special Bardock Artwork

What better way to celebrate the anniversary of the original Dragon Ball Z TV special that gave us Bardock, the father of Goku, than with a special illustration from a famous Dragon Ball Z animator?

Masaki Sato, a former Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z animator, took to Twitter recently to share the special artwork, which shows off Bardock as he appeared in the TV special Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku back when it released in 1990. This month marks the 28th anniversary of the special, thus the “special happy birthday” message included next to the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out in the embedded tweet below:

It was recently revealed that Bardock would return in the upcoming film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Rather than adapt the Bardock seen in Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku , however, it appears that the new film will take inspiration from the Dragon Ball Minus story which tweaked his origin and presentation.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches this December in Japan, and Funimation is bringing the film to United States theaters on January 16th. You can check out the film’s synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

What do you think of the artwork? Are you excited to see Bardock return in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super film? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T Reddit]