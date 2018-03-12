New ‘Dragon Ball’ Movie Poster Teases ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Connection

If you hadn’t heard already, Dragon Ball Super is coming to a close. This year, the anime will air its final episode and reveal how Goku’s final match with Jiren goes down. The exciting conclusion will be followed up by a new Dragon Ball movie later in the year, but fans have been left to wonder if the film will tie into Dragon Ball Super at all.

Right now, the Internet is thinking the answer to that question is most likely.

Not long ago, the first key visual for the 20th Dragon Ball movie was dropped on Twitter by Yonkou Productions. The high-quality scan can be found below, and fans can see it shows Goku standing front and center. However, it is the poster’s tagline that has fans buzzing.

Dragon Ball 20th Movie opens 14th December 2018 pic.twitter.com/CNQNeUKPKz — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 12, 2018

To the right, fans can see a line of kanji, and translators have turned the phrase around for English-speaking fans. Translated literally, the phrase reads as follows: “Super” Movie Begins. Fans have contextualized the phrase to mean, “A Super Movie Begins” — and its specific wording has not gone unnoticed.

With fans eager to learn about Dragon Ball‘s fate, the use of ‘Super’ in the franchise’s new movie is worth speculating over. Shueisha and Toei Animation have kept mum on any anime plans outside of the 2018 movie, but the feature could connect directly to Dragon Ball Super. So far, the anime series hasn’t gotten any films of its own; The show was kicked off by two feature films, but they were branded under the Dragon Ball Z name. Dragon Ball Super may roll out its own films now that its show is coming to an end. Or, if fans are really lucky, the movie will simply act as an extension of Dragon Ball Super after its series closes.

Of course, there is no official word on how Dragon Ball‘s 20th film will connect to canon in any way. The franchise’s movies have always been suspect in the eyes of fans, but this new film could wriggle its way into the canon if Akira Toriyama helps oversee or at least approve of its story.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you ready for more Dragon Ball?