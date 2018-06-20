‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Shares Original Sketches Of Mr. Satan

Dragon Ball has plenty of characters, and many of them have been icons in their own right. Son Goku and Vegeta are recognizable worldwide, and Krillin can be spotted out of a crowd. The same goes for everyone’s favorite afro-headed hero in Dragon Ball, and the series’ creator is sharing his first takes on the character.

Thanks to Shueisha, Akira Toriyama’s original sketches of Mr. Satan have gone live. And, yes — his mustache is as impressive as ever.

As you can see below, the black-and-white sketches give a few different takes on Mr. Satan. To the left, Toriyama drew a few close-up shots of the bulky fighter. In one, Mr. Satan has traded in his iconic afro for a slicked-back look, and the long hair makes him unrecognizable. A different close-up shows Mr. Satan totally bald, and it would be easy to mistake the guy for Nappa if you didn’t know better.

Today in the Nearly Complete Works of Toriyama: Mister Satan rough sketches. He’s a bit taller than he would later become, but it didn’t take Toriyama long to zero in on the final design for Earth’s true savior. https://t.co/jDx6MbV9ew pic.twitter.com/bxcPUENGLg — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) June 19, 2018

In the center, fans are shown a more familiar take on Mr. Satan. The imposing character is seen with his bushy hair, and his pecs are exposed just so thanks to his martial arts uniform. The sketch completes its look with a championship belt, and the artwork’s caption says the biggest change in this sketch is the character’s height. Mr. Satan is just a bit taller here than usual, but Toriyama was fast in figuring out his final design for the hero.

