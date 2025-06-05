Dragon Ball/One Piece Studio Creates New Branch, Promises Debut Title Reveal Soon

Toei Animation remains a juggernaut when it comes to giving anime fans some of the biggest series to this day. Responsible for the likes of Dragon Ball Daima and One Piece, Toei has had its hands full when it comes to pre-established franchises. To help venture further into the world of original anime properties, the production house has announced that they will open a new branch to celebrate the studio’s 70th anniversary. Luckily, we won’t be waiting long to see what ETERNA Animation has up its sleeves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The statement from Toei Animation regarding ETERNA Animation’s creation was revealed in a new press release which reads as such, “Through Eterna Animation, the company will establish a sustainable creative platform dedicated to the ongoing production of original works. The initiative also places a strong focus on discovering and nurturing emerging creative talents as part of a next-generation animation project model. The brand name “ETERNA” (meaning “eternal”) reflects Toei Animation’s aspiration to create works that linger deeply in the hearts and memories of viewers. Guided by five core creative values—Originality, Exclusivity, Artistry, Quality, and Decency—the brand seeks to deliver new stories, spotlight new voices, and explore expressive new forms of animation with artistic freedom and lasting emotional impact.”

ETERNA’s First Project Revealed

toei animation

The first project from Toei Animation’s latest endeavor is titled “FOXING: Kitsune-tsuki” which is set to release in 2026. Luckily, anime fans will get a preview for the original project at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival. ETERNA released the first story description for the original project dropping next year, “The story explores universal themes such as isolation, fantasy, and the confrontation of the self in contemporary society. It poetically and visually depicts the protagonist’s emotional transformation as she journeys toward personal liberation.”

Toei’s Current Works

Following the conclusion of Dragon Ball Daima earlier this year, Toei Animation has been hard at work on One Piece’s current arc and it shows. The Straw Hat Pirates’ journey on Future Island is one that has used stellar animation to pitch Luffy and his crew members against the strongest member of the World Government. The anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga masterpiece still has quite a few major battles to translate from the manga’s latest chapters that are sure to put Toei to the test.

As of the writing of this article, Dragon Ball’s future remains a mystery both on the screen and with its manga. Dragon Ball Daima expanded the Z-Fighters’ universe in some wild ways, introducing the likes of Super Saiyan 4 and Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta to the shonen’s canon. Following the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama, the status of the franchise remains in limbo but creators behind the scenes have hinted at far more stories to arrive in the future.

Want to see what else Toei Animation will release in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball and One Piece.

Via Press Release