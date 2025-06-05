One Piece Just Became the New Black Clover

At long last, One Piece has kicked off its Final Saga, and it’s proving to be anything but predictable. The Egghead Arc was an absolute rollercoaster of revelations and now the Elbaf Arc is proving to be the same if not even wilder. Things on Elbaf have especially heated up with the arrival of Imu, who has taken matters into their own hands by taking control of Gunko’s body. The latest chapter has now finally revealed Imu’s powers, and they’re straight out of Black Clover, with grimoires, demons, and magic.

Chapter 1150 of One Piece reveals Gunko’s all-new Imu-possessed transformation, which includes sprawling bat-like wings, an arrowed tail, and a trident. The chapter also sees Imu conjure a grimoire and pull out a massive gun from it. Imu also uses magic circles to attack the giants and cast a spell called “Domi Reversi” on Dorry and Brogy, turning them into demons under Imu’s control. Imu even executes a classic devil’s bargain when chopping off Brogy’s arm in exchange for giving him the power of evil, a move quite strongly reminiscent of the devil contracts from Black Clover. From the grimoire to all the talk about demons, it seems One Piece has taken a page from Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover, and this could hint at the Final Saga taking a completely different direction than anyone could have anticipated.

One Piece Just Introduced Devils and Magic of Its Own

Considering how devil fruits can grant users nearly any power under the sun, one can argue that One Piece’s world has always been a fantastical one. The best logical explanation that even Dr. Vegapunk could come up with to explain their existence was that devil fruits could be the manifestation of human desire for evolution. Having said that, the Egghead Arc and now the Elbaf Arc have proved there’s much more to One Piece’s world than devil fruits and haki, and perhaps Gear Five’s logic-defying powers were only the beginning.

It has been suspected that the Five Elders could be real demons ever since they revealed their true forms on Egghead, wherein they were introduced not by the names of their devi fruits but as the monstrous creatures they has transformed into. This was the first ever hint that there was another completely different power at play, and Chapter 1150 has confirmed as much. Yet, despite the subtle foreshadowing, this revelation that magic and devils exist in One Piece is almost more unbelievable than Gear Five.

Overall, with only a single chapter, Eiichiro Oda has proved that it is impossible to anticipate where One Piece’s story is leading next. And who knows, with Luffy’s final opponent now set to be evil incarnate, perhaps One Piece’s Final Saga might just fill the gap that Black Clover left behind since its move to Jump Giga.

One Piece can be read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.