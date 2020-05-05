Dragon Ball Super: Could Super Saiyan 4 Goku Defeat Moro?

In the past, we've taken an in-depth look into whether or not Moro, the current villain of the Dragon Ball Super and sorcerer with the ability to steal energy from both opponents and entire planets, could defeat the likes of Jiren, Hit, and others, but now we are stacking the villain up against an "outside of continuity" opponent in the form of Dragon Ball GT's Super Saiyan 4! In the sequel series of Grand Tour, Goku achieved the transformation of Super Saiyan 4 which looked far more "ape like" and gave the Saiyan fighter a serious leg up in the anime! This will definitely be one of the most difficult battles to stack up when taking into consideration that Super Saiyan 4 Goku exists on a different plane of existence from the likes of Hit and Jiren, but we feel confident that from what we know of the transformation from both Super Dragon Ball Heroes and Dragon Ball GT, a decision in this battle can definitely be made.

The Power of Super Saiyan 4 (Photo: Toei) So where does Super Saiyan 4 rank when it comes to the power levels of Dragon Ball Super? Luckily, Super Dragon Ball Heroes gave us a good understanding of this very question as this version of Goku fights against the one that we've come to know in the main series. When both Blue and 4 stood toe to toe, it was an amazingly even fight and while their battle never came to an end with a clear victory, it's clear that the power of this elevated Super Saiyan God is comparable to that of the more ape like form that debuted in Grand Tour!

The Stamina Of Super Saiyan 4 (Photo: Toei) So if the fight had continued between these two Gokus, who would have won? Well we can pretty confidently say that it would have been Super Saiyan 4. Though they were both exceptionally evenly matched, Super Saiyan Blue is a form that drains stamina extremely quickly. While 4 might not be able to defeat Goku if he employs the use of Kaioken while in this form, it's still clear that Goku in this powered up form from Dragon Ball GT could maintain the form longer than that of Goku's Super Saiyan Blue.

The Similarities To Broly (Photo: Toei) In the most recent feature length film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Broly's father notes that his son's power stems from his ability to master "the power of the Great Ape". While the Legendary Super Saiyan might not quite look like the transformation from GT, doesn't this sound a bit familiar? In Dragon Ball GT, the only way to achieve the ability to trasnform into Super Saiyan 4 is by first becoming an Oozaru, or Great Ape, and then master it to become this new powerful figure. While clearly, Broly is far stronger than Super Saiyan Blue Goku alone, it wouldn't be far out there to say that his origins are somewhat similar to those of this Grand Tour transformation. While Super Saiyan 4 Goku isn't Broly levels of Power, it still shows how strong this version of the Saiyan warrior could potentially be! So how does this stack up to Moro?

Moro's Energy Absorption (Photo: Viz Media) The biggest hurdle that Goku in Super Saiyan 4 mode would need to overcome is Moro's trademark ability to siphon energy from his opponents. Looking at our previous points, it's clear that this transformation has a leg up on Super Saiyan Blue when it comes to overall stamina but his strength is comparable if not a touch higher. Unfortunately, Moro was able to make short work of Goku in this form when they fought for the first time and in the manga, it seems as though the first phase of Goku's Ultra Instinct might not be enough to bring down Moro. So where does this leave us?