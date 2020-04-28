Dragon Ball Artist Revives Super Saiyan 4 Goku in New Sketch

✖

Dragon Ball remains a top pick for anime fans, and an artist who worked on the series just took time to revive Super Saiyan 4 Goku during quarantine. The gift is courtesy of Dragon Garow Lee, the artist who oversaw work on the gag manga The Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha. The artist, whose style matches creator Akira Toriyama almost perfectly, decided it was time to show Goku some love and did so using one of his most controversial forms.

The present appeared on Twitter where Lee posted Dragon Ball artwork often for fans. It was there Goku showed up in all his muscular glory, and the picture was pretty straightforward. Lee posed the fighter so he was ready to battle, and the martial arts stance should look familiar to fans.

After all, Goku is known to use it before kicking off a battle, and he did so recently against Moro in the Dragon Ball Super manga. This stance is marked in history, but the Super Saiyan 4 form is not known as well. Dragon Ball diehards will know the form for its controversy, but newcomers will need to catch up on the drama surrounding this power boost.

Goku unlocked the Super Saiyan 4 form during Dragon Ball GT, the ill-fated sequel to Dragon Ball Z. The series, which notably went on without oversight from Toriyama, has been skewered by fans for its ridiculous stories. Strangely enough, Super Saiyan 4 is one of the better things to come from this sequel, and many have wanted it to become canon. And thanks to this brand-new artwork, fans are more determined than ever to make it happen! The problem is that Goku will have to figure out Ultra Instinct first before this Super Saiyan form has a shot of cropping up...

Do you wish this form would get confirmed in the Dragon Ball canon? Or is Goku better off without it? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.