Dragon Ball Global Poll Crowns the Fandom's Top Fighter

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and by now, fans have figured out who their favorite fighters are. From Goku to Piccolo and even Yamcha, the series has introduced all kinds of warriors. Things can get a bit dicey when fans start debating how certain heroes would fare when fighting others. But thanks to a global poll, we have learned which fighter the Dragon Ball fandom favors above all.

Who might it be? Well, it is not Goku or Vegeta. The results of the Dragon Ball Secret Battle Hour have been released, and it turns out the tournament went to Gohan.

The winner of the #DragonBallSecretBattleHour Finals is #Gohan ！



Thank you to everyone for voting!

The winner of the #DragonBallSecretBattleHour Finals is #Gohan ！

The update went live not long ago as voting ended for the tournament's final. It was there Piccolo squared off against Gohan, and the Saiyan took the win. Now, Dragon Ball has announced it will release commemorative artwork of the hero to celebrate, and we all know Piccolo did his best against the hero.

As for the rest of the poll, some powerful contenders were knocked out early in the vote. Goku took on Vegeta in round two where the former took home the win. Piccolo and Goten were pit against each other, and obviously, we know the Namekian won. Piccolo went on to win against Goku, and that is how he faced Gohan in the final round.

On the other side, Mr. Satan lost against the Farmer With a Power Level of 5, but they could not defeat Krillin who won against Majin Buu. As for Gohan, he defeated Frieza and Cell in step before taking the whole tournament home. So if you ever doubted the fandom's love for Gohan, perish the thought. Goku's oldest son is popular for a reason, and he deserved this win without a doubt.

